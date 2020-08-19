branson cognac
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Branson Cognac Finally Reaches Settlement In Remy Martin Lawsuit: ReportSire Spirits and Remy Martin reach an agreement after the latter sued over the bottle design of Branson cognac. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent & Remy Martin Close To Reaching Settlement In Branson Cognac Lawsuit: ReportRemy Martin sued 50 Cent's Sire Spirits over Branson Cognac's bottle design. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent Accuses Remy Martin Of Trying To "Eliminate" His Cognac Brand50 Cent says that Remy Martin is on a mission to destroy his cognac brand.By Cole Blake
- Gram50 Cent Responds To Backlash Over 9/11 Post50 Cent's 9/11 tribute post included hashtags promoting his alcohol brands. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Remy Martin Amidst Lawsuit: "They Are Afraid Of Me"50 Cent says that Remy Martin is afraid of him.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Calls Out "Weirdo" For Pretending To Work With Branson CognacThe imposter is taking meetings with club owners. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success50 Cent is the cover star for the new edition of Haute Living, speaking about his eight new television series, producing the theme songs for each one, and more.By Alex Zidel