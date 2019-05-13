lawsuit settlement
Kanye West Settles Class Action Yeezy Lawsuit Over Employees Alleging Unfair Wages
Ye has one less lawsuit to worry about.
Kanye West & Donna Summer Estate Finalizing Settlement Over Unauthorized Sample
The complaint from February 27 claimed that Kanye West used Donna Summer's classic "I Feel Love" on "VULTURES 1" without permission.
50 Cent Shows No Mercy To Diddy Amid Cassie Allegations
Even though Cassie and the Bad Boy executive settled their case, his G-Unit counterpart doesn't think this is over for a second.
50 Cent's Branson Cognac Finally Reaches Settlement In Remy Martin Lawsuit: Report
Sire Spirits and Remy Martin reach an agreement after the latter sued over the bottle design of Branson cognac.
Vanessa Bryant Settles $28.9 Million Lawsuit Over Kobe's Crash Site Photos
Bryant's win comes three years after Kobe and Gianna's tragic deaths.
Future Settles Lawsuit Over "High Off Life" Album Title
Both parties have come to a mutual agreement.
Black Man Paralyzed By Police Granted Historic $10 Million Settlement
A New Jersey county agreed to pay the landmark settlement to a Black man who was paralyzed 8 years ago by police.
French Montana Forced To Pay Almost $130K In Dog Bite Suit
French Montana lost a lawsuit brought to him after his dog bit a man working on his property.
Yeezy Apparel Reaches Settlement Over Shipping Delays
The state of California only allows for 30 days for orders to be shipped.
Two Families Of Calabasas Helicopter Crash Victims Settle Photo Lawsuit With L.A. County
Two of the families who lost loved ones in the tragic 2020 Calabasas helicopter crash will reportedly receive a $2.5 million settlement from Los Angeles County.
Kobe Bryant Crash: Two Families Of Victims Reach Settlement With L.A. County
Kobe's widow, Vanessa, remains in a legal battle with the county.
Elijah McClain's Family Have Reached A Settlement With The City Of Aurora, Colorado: Report
The McClain family still mourns the 2019 loss of 23-year-old Elijah.
Juul Ordered To Pay $40M In Lawsuit Settlement Alleging It Targeted Teens
The e-cigarette company will have to pay North Carolina the hefty sum.
Jay-Z & Meek Mill Settle Lawsuit With Police Officer Over "Free Meek": Report
After a Philadelphia police officer sued Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation following her depiction in the 2019 "Free Meek" docuseries, the parties have reportedly reached a settlement.
George Floyd Civil Lawsuit Settled For $27 Million
George Floyd's family wins the largest wrongful death civil rights lawsuit settlement in U.S. History, receiving $27 million dollars from the city of Minneapolis.
Iggy Azalea & French Montana's Brother Reach Settlement In Car Accident Lawsuit
The mother of Onyx has finally settled an open case dating back to 2018.
Cardi B Reacts To $30 Million Lawsuit Settlement: "Feels Good To Be Free"
Cardi B feels "free" after reaching a settlement in a lawsuit with her former manager.
6ix9ine Settles Lawsuit With Blind Fan: Report
Tekashi 6ix9ine is reportedly in the clear after reaching a settlement with a blind fan who sued him over his website design.
Floyd Mayweather Labeled "Malicious And Inappropriate" For Attempt To Sanction Dead Ex-Girlfriend
Lawyers for the late ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr. have called him out for seeking sanctions against her in their ongoing $20 million legal dispute over a 2010 domestic violence altercation.
Megan Thee Stallion Needed J. Prince's Help For "Savage" Beyonce Remix: Report
J. Prince reportedly had to sign off on Megan Thee Stallion's big remix of "Savage" with Beyonce.
Kanye West's Lawsuit Against EMI Gets Ugly Again
Kanye West and EMI were unable to reach a settlement.
Ariana Grande Sued For Using Her Own Pictures
A photographer is coming for Ariana Grande.
Remy Ma & Safaree Slapped With A Breach Of Contract Lawsuit
Remy Ma's legal troubles are not over.