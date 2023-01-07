2022 turned out to be yet another wildly successful year for Future. Although he’s more than a decade into his career as a rapper, he continues to dominate the charts and be one of the most popular emcees in the game.

His latest album, last year’s I NEVER LIKED YOU, is no exception. It officially went gold only a few weeks after its release. However, he was also dealing with some legal troubles behind the scenes.

Future performs during day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Over the course of the past year, the Atlanta native has been in litigation for a trademark lawsuit. High Off Life, LLC claims that the 39-year-old stole their company’s name for his 2020 album. The hip-hop production company was founded in 2004, 16 years prior to the release. High Off Life contains the smash hit, “Life Is Good” and the Travis Scott featuring “Solitaires.”

The “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” rapper and his legal team originally requested that the judge dismiss the case. They say it infringes on his First Amendment rights. However, the trial evidently went through anyways.

The lawsuit has now been settled, as reports from Bloomberg Law indicate that the production company and the Atlanta native have “reached a mutually agreeable resolution.”

They will not be disclosing the exact terms of the settlement. However, a court filing says that both parties will pay their own respective attorney’s fees.

Of course, High Off Life wasn’t the only album that Future released in 2020. He followed it up with Pluto x Baby Pluto, a full-length joint album with Lil Uzi Vert. Backed by the highly successful “Drankin N Smokin,” the project showcases the duo’s chemistry.

What are your thoughts on the settlement? Comment down below. Finally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in music and pop culture.

[via] [via]