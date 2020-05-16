high off life
- Pop CultureFuture Settles Lawsuit Over "High Off Life" Album TitleBoth parties have come to a mutual agreement. By Isaac Fontes
- MusicFuture Teases New Album This Month: "Stay Ready Stay Woke"Future considers dropping his new album this month. By Aron A.
- NumbersFuture & Drake's "Life Is Good" Goes 7X PlatinumDrake and Future's collaboration "Life Is Good" continues to resonate, earning the pair a seventh platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFuture Sets The Block Ablaze In "Posted With Demons" VideoFuture spills blood on a cop car on his latest music video for "Posted With Demons."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFuture Rolls Through Your Hood In "Ridin Strikers" VideoFuture releases the music video for "Ridin Strikers" off his 2020 album "High Off Life."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHNHH TIDAL Wave: Gunna & Future Put Pedal To The MetalThis week's TIDAL Wave playlist update features Gunna, Future, NAV, iann dior, Migos, Roy Woods, Medhane, Mulatto, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersFuture Passes Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, & Elvis In All-Time Billboard HitsFuture officially has the fourth most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 in history, trailing Lil Wayne, the cast of Glee, and Drake.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersFuture & Drake's "Life Is Good" Hits Half A Billion ViewsFuture and Drake's "Life Is Good" video continues to ascend closer to YouTube's prestigious billion-views club. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture Reflects On Seven Number One AlbumsFuture proves he's one of the game's most consistent artists with "High Off Life's" gargantuan first week. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture's "High Off Life" Tops Billboard 200 With His Biggest Week EverFuture's "High Off Life" debuts at number one on the Billboard 200 while Polo G's "The GOAT" sits at number two.By Aron A.
- ReviewsFuture "High Off Life" ReviewFuture basks in the sunlight of his true self on "High Off Life."By Rose Lilah
- MusicFuture Kindly Reflects On Juice WRLD: "He's A Special Kid"During an extensive interview with Beats 1, Future opens up about working on "WRLD On Drugs" with the late Juice WRLD.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosFuture Enjoys The Night In "Hard To Choose One" VisualsFuture fires off a new music video from his latest album, taking to the night for "Hard To Choose One." By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFuture "High Off Life" First Week Sale Projections Are ImpressiveFuture's "High Off Life" and Polo G's "The GOAT" are set to make impressive debuts.By Aron A.
- NewsFuture's Callin' Plays On "Ridin Strikers"Future's got the young boys slidin'.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture On Working With Young Thug & Travis Scott For "High Off Life"Future spoke about working with Young Thug and Travis Scott in a new interview. By Cole Blake