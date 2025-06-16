Mass Appeal, the hip-hop label synonymous with legendary New York rapper Nas, is officially in the clear from a 2023 racism lawsuit. Per a recent report from Billboard, they have reached a settlement agreement with their former executive, Melissa Cooper. The previous head of development accused the label of alleged racism and discrimination in October of that year.
CEO Peter Bittenbender and the now former content chief, Jenya Meggs, were also roped in.
The latter was why this whole legal bout began almost two years ago, in fact. Per Cooper, Meggs allegedly had lots of animosity for her being a "white woman working in hip-hop." Because of this, Jenya allegedly refused to stop working with her.
That then allegedly led to Bittenbender pulling her from big Mass Appeal projects such as the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert.
This alleged string of actions from Cooper's former employers led her to be fired in June 2023.
Afterwards, a previous partner of Meggs allegedly showed Cooper some of the supposed messages. Meggs allegedly called Cooper a "cracker" and was allegedly being critical of "white folk."
Nas Mass Appeal
As a result, she allegedly showed these texts to Bittenbender. But according to Cooper, he allegedly didn't pay them any mind. Overall, her lawsuit sought reinstatement to Mass Appeal and monetary damages for the alleged racism.
Bittenbender denied the allegations back then and said that Cooper was fired due to lack of performance at Mass Appeal. Moreover, he said that the allegedly racist texts from Meggs were "taken out of context and [were] nothing but a red herring."
A joint motion was filed between the two parties this past Friday, June 13, with them coming to the conclusion to toss out the suit. As for the settlement, though, specifics of it are unavailable at press time.
Elsewhere in the world of Mass Appeal are some exciting and more upbeat things music wise. Nas is currently helping release seven projects from some of the most iconic rappers and producers ever. Slick Rick was one of them, who just dropped VICTORY this past Friday. It was his first in a quarter of a century.