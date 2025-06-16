Nas' Mass Appeal Reaches Agreement On Racism Lawsuit From Former Executive

BY Zachary Horvath 173 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nas-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-1
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Nas, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Nas' Mass Appeal imprint has been dealing with this lawsuit since 2023 and it was filed by their former executive, Melissa Cooper.

Mass Appeal, the hip-hop label synonymous with legendary New York rapper Nas, is officially in the clear from a 2023 racism lawsuit. Per a recent report from Billboard, they have reached a settlement agreement with their former executive, Melissa Cooper. The previous head of development accused the label of alleged racism and discrimination in October of that year.

CEO Peter Bittenbender and the now former content chief, Jenya Meggs, were also roped in.

The latter was why this whole legal bout began almost two years ago, in fact. Per Cooper, Meggs allegedly had lots of animosity for her being a "white woman working in hip-hop." Because of this, Jenya allegedly refused to stop working with her.

That then allegedly led to Bittenbender pulling her from big Mass Appeal projects such as the Hip Hop 50 Live Concert.

This alleged string of actions from Cooper's former employers led her to be fired in June 2023.

Afterwards, a previous partner of Meggs allegedly showed Cooper some of the supposed messages. Meggs allegedly called Cooper a "cracker" and was allegedly being critical of "white folk."

Read More: Kid Cudi's Shocking Claims During Diddy: 5 Key Takeaways

Nas Mass Appeal

As a result, she allegedly showed these texts to Bittenbender. But according to Cooper, he allegedly didn't pay them any mind. Overall, her lawsuit sought reinstatement to Mass Appeal and monetary damages for the alleged racism.

Bittenbender denied the allegations back then and said that Cooper was fired due to lack of performance at Mass Appeal. Moreover, he said that the allegedly racist texts from Meggs were "taken out of context and [were] nothing but a red herring."

A joint motion was filed between the two parties this past Friday, June 13, with them coming to the conclusion to toss out the suit. As for the settlement, though, specifics of it are unavailable at press time.

Elsewhere in the world of Mass Appeal are some exciting and more upbeat things music wise. Nas is currently helping release seven projects from some of the most iconic rappers and producers ever. Slick Rick was one of them, who just dropped VICTORY this past Friday. It was his first in a quarter of a century.

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Mass Appeal- 2014 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Music Nas' Mass Appeal Faces Racial Discrimination Lawsuit From Former Employee 3.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Image Via Zsneakerheadz Sneakers Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Releasing In Purple Colorway 4.5K
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sports Clinton Portis Plotted To Murder The Man Who Blew His Fortune 528