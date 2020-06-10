Racism Allegations
- MusicIce Spice Fans Say She Is Being Used To Shield Taylor Swift's BoyfriendThe rapper's fans are concerned she's being used strategically by the pop star.By Noah Grant
- MusicDiddy Sues Alcohol Company For Alleged Racist Neglect Of His BrandsDiddy alleges that Diageo has failed to properly market his alcohol brands.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFreddie Gibbs Doesn't Think Joe Rogan Is Racist: "You Pissed N*ggas Off"He also told Rogan that white people shouldn't say the n-word, adding, "Let us have that... Y'all already human-trafficked us over here."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Apologizes After N-Word Compilation Video Surfaces & Spotify Removes 70 EpisodesThe streaming platform has taken down 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in which the host uses the n-word.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJohn Elway Refutes Brian Flores' Lawsuit Claims Against BroncosThe Denver Broncos deny Flores' accusations in historic lawsuit By Marc Griffin
- SportsNBA Icon Chris Bosh Is Boycotting The NFL, Alleges Racial Discrimination Among Head CoachesThe former Miami Heat star penned a lengthy essay detailing his frustrations with what he has observed in the NFL.By Erika Marie
- TechGoogle Under Investigation For Harassment & Discrimination ReportsCalifornia civil rights regulators are investigating Google for alleged harassment and discrimination of Black, female employees. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureTikTok Responds To Allegations It Bans Words Like "BLM" & "Black Success"A comedian called out the platform after learning phrases including "pro-White" and "White supremacist" were allowed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEllie Kemper Defended By Friend & Co-Star Tituss BurgessBurgess's friend and co-star has been under fire recently for her involvement in a pageant with a racist history back in the 90s.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureEllie Kemper Dubbed "KKK Princess" After Alleged Racist Pageant Photos Re-SurfaceA newspaper article unearthed Monday revealed the then-19 year old was crowned as the "Veiled Prophet Queen" in St. Louis.By Joe Abrams
- GramBoosie Badazz Wants Black Billionaires To Create Rival IG App: "Let Me Be The Face"He admitted that he doesn't have the money to build it, but he would put in a little something for part ownership.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie Apologizes For Her "Who Wants To Be Black?" RantMonths after making a few brutally controversial and frankly, offensive comments on an Instagram live stream, Bhad Bhabie has issued an apology. By Ellie Spina
- PoliticsYelp Adds Notifications For Businesses Accused Of RacismThe prominent business review app moves to include racial relations as part of the consumer experience.By Isaiah Cane
- TVBlack "Survivor" Contestants Expose Show’s Racial StereotypesBlack contestants on the popular reality show "Survivor" are speaking out. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDisney Addresses Splash Mountain Racist History With Re-Branding DecisionDisney will remodel the famous ride with characters from "The Princess and the Frog." By Noah John
- PoliticsCalifornia Mayor Resigns After Racist Email Surfaced, He Says It's A "Typo"California Mayor James Stewart denies that he's a racist and blamed his controversial email for a variety of reasons.By Erika Marie