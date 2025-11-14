DJ Vlad Gets Revenge On Rory By Calling Him A "Racist"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 649 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Vlad Revenge Rory Calling Him Racist Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: DJ Vlad attends Big Sean "Hall of Fame" Listening Event at 41 Broad Street on August 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
In response to Rory's recently resurfaced controversial tweets, DJ Vlad called him a hypocrite for comparing their whiteness in hip-hop.

Whether it's longtime media figures like DJ Vlad or newer names like Rory Farrell, white participation in hip-hop media is always going to cause some debate. The latter's currently facing controversy for old racist tweets, and the former took to Twitter to express the vindication he feels as a result.

For those unaware, Farrell has previously been critical of Vlad and vice versa. They traded blows online for a variety of reasons, with one of them being the type of content they make. However, in the VladTV interviewer's response to the former Joe Budden Podcast cohost's controversy, he claimed that their whiteness was also a point of contention.

"Rory spent years talking s**t about me, trying to push the 'I'm white but I'm not like Vlad' narrative," DJ Vlad tweeted. "He was right. Now, everyone sees that Rory has always been racist towards black women. I'm nothing like him."

Rory has since apologized for the old tweets, although he believes folks sensationalized them too much. We will see if he responds to Vlad in any way or if he just lets this slide.

Read More: Joyner Lucas Eviscerates DJ Vlad's Copyright Lawsuit Against Him

Rory Tweets

For those unaware, Rory's controversial tweets are actually mostly retweets, and these included the following: "I've never saw a good looking black woman," "Every black woman has either, wanted to, thought about, or actually f***ed a white guy #whitepeoplefacts," and a direct tweet that allegedly referred to Beyoncé as a "hoodrat" name.

But DJ Vlad also has controversies regarding race. Last year, he got criticism from a Black Princeton professor for comments about the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." She said that Vlad shouldn't be commenting on a "Black folk affair." Then, he tagged Princeton on Twitter and urged them to fire her for her comments, which resulted in even more backlash against him from hip-hop fans and beyond.

We will see if anyone else in DJ Vlad and Rory's orbit comments on this interaction. Joe Budden reportedly squashed his beef with Vlad, so that could be an interesting dynamic. Still, even this comparison between two white hip-hop media figures will lead to critical reactions.

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Rory For Commenting On Her Relationship With Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
dj vlad Pop Culture Why Is DJ Vlad Under Fire For His Drake-Kendrick Comments? 1.6K
Big Sean "Hall of Fame" Listening Event Pop Culture DJ Vlad Receives Backlash For Threatening Black Professor’s Job Over Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Comments 8.5K
Charlamagne Tha God's Birthday Celebration Music DJ Vlad Clears The Air After Threatening To Get Princeton Professor Fired 1.6K
DJ Vlad Music DJ Vlad's Biggest Controversies 2.2K
Comments 0