DJ Vlad Gets Revenge On Rory By Calling Him A "Racist"

Whether it's longtime media figures like DJ Vlad or newer names like Rory Farrell, white participation in hip-hop media is always going to cause some debate. The latter's currently facing controversy for old racist tweets, and the former took to Twitter to express the vindication he feels as a result.

For those unaware, Farrell has previously been critical of Vlad and vice versa. They traded blows online for a variety of reasons, with one of them being the type of content they make. However, in the VladTV interviewer's response to the former Joe Budden Podcast cohost's controversy, he claimed that their whiteness was also a point of contention.

"Rory spent years talking s**t about me, trying to push the 'I'm white but I'm not like Vlad' narrative," DJ Vlad tweeted. "He was right. Now, everyone sees that Rory has always been racist towards black women. I'm nothing like him."

Rory has since apologized for the old tweets, although he believes folks sensationalized them too much. We will see if he responds to Vlad in any way or if he just lets this slide.

Rory Tweets

For those unaware, Rory's controversial tweets are actually mostly retweets, and these included the following: "I've never saw a good looking black woman," "Every black woman has either, wanted to, thought about, or actually f***ed a white guy #whitepeoplefacts," and a direct tweet that allegedly referred to Beyoncé as a "hoodrat" name.

But DJ Vlad also has controversies regarding race. Last year, he got criticism from a Black Princeton professor for comments about the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." She said that Vlad shouldn't be commenting on a "Black folk affair." Then, he tagged Princeton on Twitter and urged them to fire her for her comments, which resulted in even more backlash against him from hip-hop fans and beyond.

We will see if anyone else in DJ Vlad and Rory's orbit comments on this interaction. Joe Budden reportedly squashed his beef with Vlad, so that could be an interesting dynamic. Still, even this comparison between two white hip-hop media figures will lead to critical reactions.