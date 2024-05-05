DJ Vlad Receives Backlash For Threatening Black Professor’s Job Over Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Comments

Social media users think DJ Vlad went too far.

DJ Vlad is trending today for all of the wrong reasons. Yesterday, the personality took to Twitter/X to weigh in on Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss, "Not Like Us." He made a comment about the mix, suggesting it could use some improvement. Morgan Jerkins, an author, editor, professor at Princeton University, and niece of Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins then replied, urging him to stay out of the viral conversation. "You are WHITE," she wrote. "This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR."

Vlad didn't take kindly to the remark and quickly fired back. "Wait, so a professor at @Princeton is telling me that a white person shouldn't be allowed to voice their opinion about Hip-Hop? Is that how you interact with your students?" he then asked. "What I’m saying is that you put your opinion in a discussion that’s not needed. This conversation is and should center Black people, not you," she responded.

DJ Vlad Gets Called Out

Unfortunately, things only escalated from there. "Don't try to change your words now," he then wrote. "I'll be reaching out to @princeton about this on Monday." They continued to go back and forth, with Vlad later threatening to get the remark put on her "permanent record," and seemingly threatening her job. Countless social media users are now weighing in on the exchange, with many arguing that he went too far. Content creator @colorfullstory, who goes by @cfstory on TikTok, shared her take on the debacle which has since gone viral on X. "Pay attention and watch whiteness work," she wrote earlier today. "DJ Vlad was told this is a Black Folk Affair and his immediate response was to try to get a Black Woman fired because this was a space for Black people about Black people and him being told this isn’t for him means she needs to be fired."

Comedian Kevin Fredericks, or KevOnStage, also had a similar take. "Vlad is whack for a myriad of reasons," he explained. "But in this you can tell he saw a Black woman and a predominantly white university and tried to use his whiteness against her. DISGUSTING." What do you think of DJ Vlad receiving backlash for his exchange with a Princeton University professor? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

