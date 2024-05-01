DJ Vlad Reveals He's Working On A Response To Yung Bleu's Diss

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 20, 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Yung Bleu visits SiriusXM Studios on April 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

DJ Vlad says he's getting in the studio.

DJ Vlad says he's in the studio working on a response to Yung Bleu after the rapper dissed both him and Boosie Badazz in his new song, "Reading The Room." On the track, Bleu implies Vlad is the feds, rapping: "These n****s ain’t talking to me they talking to Vlad (Ooh) / Before you do another sit down, show 'em your badge." Vlad responded to the diss on Twitter.

"Yung Bleu calls me the police and criticizes Boosie for doing interviews with me in his new song," Vlad captioned a clip of the song's music video. When one fan joked that he's got one week to respond with a diss track of his own, Vlad remarked: "I’m in the studio right now!" A few days later, he brought up the video again. "Damn, @_YungBleu filmed a whole music video in Dubai dissing me and @BOOSIEOFFICIAL. Rented a Ferrari and everything. And only to get 136k views after 5 days. That's like $500 in YouTube revenue," he wrote. "That doesn't even cover the price of the Ferrari rental. He got more views in a single VladTV interview clip."

Yung Bleu Attends MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Yung Bleu attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the posts on Instagram, many fans criticized Vlad and took Bleu's side. One popular response reads: "Vlad is very much apart of THEM coming into our space thinking they know shit. LOTS of ppl telling on themselves. Whether u physically working for the feds or not, u dishing out info they want that nobody else asking these ppl when they sit for interviews. How convenient!" Another wrote: "He didn’t lie. I heavy side eye any black man letting this man interview him. And I need for Vlad to sit his unseasoned self down somewhere."

DJ Vlad Calls Out Yung Bleu

Check out Vlad's posts about Yung Bleu on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Vlad on HotNewHipHop.

