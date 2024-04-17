Drake Gives Adam22 His Hip-Hop Media Big Three, Shows Rare Love To Joe Budden And Shades DJ Vlad

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and over the years, he has certainly had his fair share of run-ins with hip-hop media. Overall, it has been a while since he has actually sat down with a hip-hop publication. Instead, he has mostly focused on doing interviews with the likes of Bobbi Althoff and Barstool Sports. However, he is clearly paying attention to the landscape right now, and he is aware of all of the big names. Consequently, he could probably tell you who his favorite personalities are, right off the top of his head.

In fact, the Big Three of hip-hop media has become a discussion point thanks to Adam22. Recently, he said that the Big Three is himself, DJ Vlad, and DJ Akademiks. He even dissed Joe Budden in the process, which led to an interesting reply from the man himself. Since then, Adam has asked Drake to get in on the fun. While speaking on a recent podcast, Adam says Drake told him who his Big Three is, or at least he implied it. Adam suggested his own list, and it led to Drake saying "Nah you got to give it to [Joe Budden] over Vlad.”

Drake x Adam22

While Drizzy might hate Joe Budden, and for obvious reasons, it seems like he still respects him as a podcaster. Apparently, Drake isn't too fond of Vlad, who is definitely a polarizing figure. Some love him and his interview style, while others have always felt conflicted by it. No matter what, this debate has been pretty interesting to watch play out. For now, however, it seems like Akademiks is through line for everyone who is taking part in the debate. Given his public perception, it is a unique thing to note.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Drake, down in the comments section below. Do you think that he is correct in his assessment? Who would you have in the hip-hop media Big Three? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

