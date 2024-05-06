DJ Vlad Clears The Air After Threatening To Get Princeton Professor Fired

DJ Vlad says he won't be reaching out to Princeton in an apparent attempt to get Professor Morgan Jerkins fired from the university after threatening to do so. The two had a heated back and forth on Twitter after Vlad posted: "Kendrick's "Not Like Us" needed a better mix. It takes away from the song." Jerkins took issue with the take and replied: "You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR." She added that the conversation "should center Black people."

"Don't try to change your words now. I'll be reaching out to @princeton about this on Monday," Vlad then replied. The move warranted tons of backlash from hip-hop fans. "This is something a white person would do," one user wrote. Another added: "You have to see the irony here."

DJ Vlad Attends Charlamagne Tha God's Birthday Party

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (L-R) DJ Vlad, Charlamagne Tha God and Myson attend Charlamagne Tha God's birthday celebration at Stage 48 on June 26, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"Since it's Monday, let me clear the air and state that I never had any intention of filing a complaint to Princeton for former professor Morgan Jerkins saying that white people aren't allowed to comment on Kendrick Lamar's music. She trolled me and I trolled back," Vlad wrote. "At the end of the day, it created an interesting discussion about race relations in America. I will be discussing it further in my future interviews." When Jerkins saw the explanation, she fired back: "A lie. He tagged my employer multiple times with the intention to professionally harm me. I didn’t troll. I centered Black people in a discussion on hip-hop and told him to stand down bc it’s not his space. He’s backtracking bc he miscalculated. Btw, stop contacting my family."

DJ Vlad Addresses The Backlash

Check out the latest posts in the drama between Vlad and Jerkins above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Vlad as well as the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

