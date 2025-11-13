Rory From "Rory & Mal" Lit Up On Twitter Spaces After Being Exposed For Old Anti-Black Tweets

Rory Anti-Black Tweets Hip Hop News
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay of Rory and Mal attend Made In America Festival on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
Several of Rory Farrell's old tweets have resurfaced, exposing him for making offensive comments about Black women.

Some old tweets posted by Rory Farrell of the podcast New Rory & Mal recently resurfaced, earning the internet personality a great deal of backlash. In many of the tweets, he made offensive comments about Black women in particular. "I've never saw a good looking black woman," one of them reads. "Every black woman has either, wanted to, thought about, or actually f*cked a white guy #whitepeoplefacts," another says. In one tweet, he even called Beyonce a "hoodrat" name.

Needless to say, social media users have a lot of feelings about all of this, and most are condemning him. "Rory been a racist the whole time," one X user claims. "Rory looks fricken nuts right now," someone else says.

Amid the backlash, Rory took to Twitter Spaces to address the ordeal, which only added more fuel to the fire. He approached the subject with sarcasm, as captured by No Jumper, and it didn't sit right with many.

Read More: Timbaland Addressed Bryson Tiller’s Comment On Rory & Mal About Advising Him To Quit His Job Then Abandoned Him

Rory Farrell Offensive Tweets

This is far from the first time a white internet personality has gotten called out for their past social media activity, however. Something similar happened to Anthony Fantano of TheNeedleDrop over the summer, when old videos of him making offensive remarks resurfaced. One showed him using the n-word, which he addressed in a YouTube video.

According to him, he was simply quoting someone else, something he didn't think was a problem until a couple of years ago. He admitted that he should have censored himself at the time instead of repeating a slur, also issuing an apology.

 "This clip may be new to you, but it's actually almost 10 years old," he explained. "All I can do is take ownership of having quoted these words in this way. And obviously say that I'm sorry. Which, I am, in fact, sorry about this."

Read More: Chance The Rapper Speaks To Rory & Mal About Current Relationship With Kanye West

