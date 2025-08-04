Azealia Banks Revels In Anthony Fantano Slur Controversy

Last week, Anthony Fantano took to social media to address some old clips that recently resurfaced. In one of them, he used both the N-word and the F-slur. For obvious reasons, he received a fair bit of backlash for this. According to him, however, he was quoting another creator and didn't have bad intentions.

"Early on in my YouTube career, I had some pretty lax views when it came to quoting the language of others," The Needle Drop personality explained. "My point of view was 'what does it matter? It's not me saying it. I'm relaying a lyric or sentiment or point of view expressed by someone else.'"

"All I can do is take ownership of having quoted these words in this way. And obviously say that I'm sorry. Which, I am, in fact, sorry about this," he added. Fantano went on to address another circulating clip, in which he's been accused of laughing at the tragic death of Trayvon Martin.

Read More: Drake Reignites Beef With Anthony Fantano By Trolling Him On Instagram Amid Controversy

Azealia Banks & Anthony Fantano Beef

"The way this clip has been presented is a lie," he claimed. "It's been heavily edited, too. ... In this clip that you saw, I am reading a super chat that was sent by a viewer, and the reason I'm jumping into reading it, is partially it is a dig at me. ... It's not exactly a secret that I'm an openly liberal vegan."

Amid all of this, Azealia Banks took to X to make her feelings known. "Who else is excited Anthony Fantano is dead?" she asked her followers early this morning. The femcee has a history of not getting along with the music critic, so her reaction to this latest controversy doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise.

Reportedly, she tweeted that Fantano has "whack a** st.marks 7$ hipster frames" and "fake intellect" back in 2011 and later deleted it. At the time of writing, he has not issued a public response to her latest jab.