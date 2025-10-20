Anthony Fantano showcased his musical talent on Yuno Miles' new song, "Take Me Back," contributing a goofy verse directed to someone he is dating. "Can I visit ya place? / Cook somethin' up while you put on your face?" the YouTuber raps. "Maybe hit a museum, we could see a Monet / Gonna laugh and swoon over all that you say, bae." Fantano also appears in a music video for the track, which Miles dropped on Sunday.

Fans in the comments section have been loving the collaboration. “Anthony saying 'sit on my face' on a Yuno Miles track caused me to have schizophrenic episode,” one user wrote. Another added: “Always thought Fantano had terrible music taste but after hearing this it really showed me how goated he was all along. Thank you Yuno Miles for opening my eyes!” Miles ended up commenting: "Me & fantano got kicked out the studio after this."

Yuno Miles Kanye West Collaboration

Yuno Miles has been blowing up in recent years for his often comedic take on hip-hop. Earlier this year, Kanye West labeled him his "favorite rapper" in a post on social media. "I DONT LISTEN TO RAP. I DONT KNOW WHO THE F**K IS RAPPING ANYMORE. YUNO MILES IS LIKE MY FAVORITE ARTIST," West wrote in February. "IM A 47 YEAR BILLIONAIRE WHY THE F**K WOULD I LISTEN TO RAP THERES NOT ONE PIECE OF INFORMATION IN RAP THAT BENEFITS MY AGENDAS OR HELPS ME GET MONEY."

The two had previously collaborated on Kanye West's album, Vultures 2, the year before. Miles appeared on the song "Bomb," which they performed together in South Korea for a listening party.

In addition to Kanye West naming Miles his "favorite" rapper, West's daughter, North, also had high praise for him during a discussion with her mother, Kim Kardashian, for an Interview Magazine piece in 2024. When asked to name her favorite artists, she said: “Not in order, but Tyler, the Creator, Yuno Miles, and Nicki Minaj."