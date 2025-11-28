Anthony Fantano Rap Verse Has Some Saying He Had Bar of the Year

BY Tallie Spencer 268 Views


Anthony Fantano’s verse on Yuno Miles’ “Bobos Chicken” has fans joking he delivered Bar of the Year.

The timeline didn’t see this one coming. A rap verse from YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano is getting a lot of attention! But as a legitimately quotable moment. The clip comes from his unexpected link-up with Yuno Miles on the song "Bobos Chicken," and somehow, it’s Fantano who’s stealing headlines. Well, both of them really delivered some wild bars throughout the song.

On the track, Fantano jumps into full performer mode, delivering bars with a straight face and a tone so committed that listeners had to double back just to make sure it was real. One line in particular sent the internet into orbit: "I knew I was a melon when she spit out my seed." Ridiculous? Absolutely. But also weirdly clean, clever, and confident enough that fans immediately started calling it a contender for "Bar of the Year."

Social media lit up with reactions ranging from shocked approval to full-on disbelief. The same guy who hands out numerical scores now has people debating his pen game. It’s not a sentence anyone had on their 2025 bingo card. Even skeptics are admitting that Fantano didn’t embarrass himself, and that’s usually the bare minimum for internet respect when non-rappers grab a mic.

Yuno Miles and Anthony Fantano - "Bobos Chicken"

To be fair, Yuno Miles isn’t exactly known for traditional rap either. His entire lane thrives on absurdist energy, off-kilter humor, and a commitment to chaos. Which is exactly why the pairing makes sense. "Bobos Chicken" isn’t trying to be serious rap. It’s satire, performance art, and unhinged creativity rolled into one. Fantano matching that vibe instead of playing it safe is partly why the moment worked.

The verse itself is short, sharp, and unapologetically dumb in the best way. It doesn’t try to be “deep.” It leans into being memorable. And in today’s attention economy, that’s arguably harder than writing something emotional. Of course, the “Bar of the Year” talk is exaggerated. Nobody’s putting Fantano in their top-10 list. But that’s missing the point.

