News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
bobos chicken
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Anthony Fantano Rap Verse Has Some Saying He Had Bar of the Year
Anthony Fantano’s verse on Yuno Miles’ “Bobos Chicken” has fans joking he delivered Bar of the Year.
By
Tallie Spencer
November 28, 2025
72 Views