Fantano Diss - Song by Yuno Miles

Anthony Fantano is one of the more polarizing figures in the music world. Much of this has to do with the fact that he does not shy away from his music opinions. If he hates something, he will let it be known. His reviews have made artists angry, all while other artists have used his opinions as a source of validation. Whatever the case may be, Fantano's 0/10 review for the new Yuno Miles album has sparked a diss track. Of course, this is all tongue in cheek, especially when you consider how Fantano himself has a verse on the song. Isn't the internet a wonderful place?
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Meme Rap
Album: N/A