Rory & Mal Podcast
Music
Rory From "Rory & Mal" Lit Up On Twitter Spaces After Being Exposed For Old Anti-Black Tweets
Several of Rory Farrell's old tweets have resurfaced, exposing him for making offensive comments about Black women.
By
Caroline Fisher
November 13, 2025
