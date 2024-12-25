DJ Vlad & Joe Budden Allegedly Ends 15-Year-Old Beef, Vlad Says

Vlad says beef with Joe Budden is over and congratulations are in order.

DJ Vlad gave his fans news that he and longtime podcast rival Joe Budden have ended their 15-year-long "beef." On X, Vlad revealed that he coincidentally ran into Joe Budden in New York over the holidays, leading to them squashing the beef. "After 15 years of "beef," I ran into Joe Budden shopping in New York yesterday," tweets Vlad. "It was the first time we'd seen each other since 2008. I walked up to him. We shook hands, congratulated each other on our success, and talked about our families. It was a real grown-man moment. Happy holidays, everyone."

Vlad and Buddens' previous beef centers around Rick Ross. Vlad sued Rick Ross for assault after an altercation at an award show in 2010. In 2022, Joe Budden explained his issues with Vlad involving the lawsuit. "People that antagonize and provoke and then sue when repercussions occur, I view it a certain way. I will be honest with you," Budden said. "That was strike one for me with you." Strike two, Budden said, was that Vlad took advantage of him when he was in the early stages of his hosting career, and then there was the incident when Vlad reportedly showed up at Budden's with his previous foe, Ransom, who later went to jail. He accused Vlad of provoking and instigating animosity "between Black men." Not only that, Budden took issue with Vlad airing footage of Crooked I being shot at in Los Angeles. "That was not only a legal matter, but a street matter, and a friend matter," Budden said. "It's not that there's a beef still. It's not a beef... There's nothing [for us] to really fight about."

DJ Vlad Claims Him & Joe Budden Have Congratulated & Ended The Beef

After 15 years of "beef," I ran into Joe Budden shopping in New York yesterday. It was the first time we'd seen each other since 2008. I walked up to him, we shook hands, congratulated each other on our success, and talked about our families. It was a real grown-man moment.… — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) December 25, 2024

Joe Budden has not commented on the encounter or the validity of Vlad's claim yet. Fans have expressed relief on social media. A user tweeted: "About time!!! I know you've been over y’all issues, but I figured if y’all bumped into each other, it would have been cool. No normal person can’t stay mad forever. You see them face to face and you realize it ain’t worth being angry. After a while it becomes emotionally exhausting."