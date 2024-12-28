Joe Budden Reacts To Charleston White Claiming Joe Delayed Interview Due To Diddy Comments

Joe is trying to clear the air.

Joe Budden has responded to Charleston White's claims about their delayed interview, allegations that the commentator levied during his appearance on the Club 520 podcast. "Yeah, Joe Budden had booked me, n***a," he remarked. "But then I made some comments about Cassie and Diddy, was getting high, freaking, f***ing, and fighting, like most people do in the ghetto. Yeah, yeah, he ain't want to interview me after that. [...] So Joe Budden pulled me from the podcast." Given Budden's recent response to these claims via his Twitter page on Saturday (December 28), it's unclear whether or not he axed the interview altogether or if he just pushed it back, as both men seem to present conflicting narratives.

"I didn't push the Charleston interview back because of his Puff comments, Puff is grown...." Joe Budden wrote on the social media platform regarding the Charleston White interview situation. "I rescheduled cuz he was talking about someone's dead son right after he was murdered, it was too fresh for me at the time... peace & love to all." We'll see if White has anything else to say about this.

Joe Budden Responds To Charleston White

While this could presumably cause some tension or misunderstanding between Joe Budden and Charleston White, at least the former allegedly buried a hatchet recently that could inspire a more cooperative and fruitful dynamic. "After 15 years of 'beef,' I ran into Joe Budden shopping in New York yesterday," DJ Vlad of VladTV fame tweeted on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25). "It was the first time we'd seen each other since 2008. I walked up to him. We shook hands, congratulated each other on our success, and talked about our families. It was a real grown-man moment. Happy holidays, everyone."