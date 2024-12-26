Charleston White Defends Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee In New Impolite Clip

Charleston White doesn't join the dog pile on Travis Hunter.



Comedian Charleston White is known for his wild commentary; however, he surprises fans with his thoughts on Travis Hunter and the football star's fiancee, Leanna Lenee. White weighs in on the situation with an impolite defense of the Colorado Buffalo. "A lot of people been hitting me up asking what I think about Travis Hunter and his girlfriend," White began. "Man, leave that dude alone about his b*tch. Can't nobody come tell me about my b*tch. Can't nobody speak on me and my ho. That's dude, ho. Whatever she was doing, he a perfect kinda of gentleman. He knows what kind of b*tch he got. To drive her to the party and stay in the car, and let her party ... And he a smart young man. You can't tell me what to do with who I love."

Travis Hunter and his fiancee have endured an emotional rollercoaster on social media following the football star's winning the coveted Heisman Trophy earlier this month. Numerous clips have surfaced around Leanna's past and have sparked other celebrities to chime in with mixed advice. After both responded to the trolling, Hunter deleted his Instagram account.

Charleston White Weighs In On Travis Hunter & Girlfriend's Social Media Issues

White joins other celebrities to defend the Heisman Trophy winner, including athletes college quarterback Sheduer Sanders and boxing champion Claressa Shields. "This why I go off on y’all and hurt yall feelings!" Shields said when asked about Hunter. "Why tf are you y’all trolling TRAVIS HUNTER for! Leave him tf alone! If he love the girl let him love her! Always in other mfs business! He too nice to yall ass! Mind yall MF’N business! Done made him deactivate his damn Instagram! I hate anybody who said something to him! Everybody not cut for that sh*t! To accomplish something instead of being mean to athletes and celebrities! Stg I wanna break yall damn fingers."