Coach Prime Laced Travis Hunter With Some Game About Girlfriend Leanna Lenee

Coach Prime has seen it, done it, and learned from the game. Travis Hunter's meteoric rise in college football, capped by winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, was accompanied by an unsettling wave of personal criticism. Much of it targeted his relationship with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. In response to the scrutiny, both Hunter and Lenee deactivated their social media accounts, a decision that drew significant attention.

Coach Prime addressed the situation on the Tamron Hall Show, offering both support and advice to his star player. "Don't stop," Sanders urged, sharing his frustration at Hunter’s withdrawal from social media. "What the enemy wants you to do is stop. Keep moving. Don’t let negativity pin you down and throw a pity party on your own behalf." Sanders emphasized the importance of resilience, not only for personal growth but also for the practical realities of Hunter’s rising profile. "You have endorsements, sponsors relying on your visibility. Deactivating isn’t an option—we need to activate."

Prime had shown unwavering support for Hunter before the Buffaloes’ bowl game against BYU, addressing him in front of the team. “You know we love you. We’ve got your back. We appreciate you. You are him.” After a brief hiatus, Hunter reactivated his accounts and stepped back into the spotlight with confidence. The heartfelt moment underscored the deep respect Hunter commands within the program.