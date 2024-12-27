Deion Sanders Addresses Travis Hunter Drama In Front Of The Entire Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Say what you want, but you can't help but feel bad for Travis and Leanna at this point.

Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, have been put through ringer over the last week and a half. As many of you are well aware by now, it all began when contentious video footage surfaced from the Heisman Trophy ceremony. After being announced the winner, a few of the folks there to support the Colorado Buffalo cornerback/wide receiver stood up to congratulate him. However, Leanna didn't until his coach, Deion Sanders, gave her a little nudge. She did her best to try and explain why she didn't get out of her seat right away.

But given how the internet generally feels about her, folks weren't buying it. Then, at a fan event, Leanna appeared to be frustrated with Travis Hunter since she was just sitting there watching. That set her up for even more scrutiny and had many questioning how much she actually cared about him. From the weekend of December 15 on, multiple old videos have resurfaced of Leanna sharing how Travis used to take her to parties, wait in the car "for hours," and then drive her home afterwards.

Coach Prime Continues To Be A Great Father-Like Figure For Travis Hunter

Additionally, there's been a handful of videos showing Leanna with other guys. There's one where she's dancing/twerking on another man at a party. Moreover, another shows her at a man's house lying in bed with him and tidying up his space. She tries to cover her face at times during it, leading some to speculate whether or not this was going on during her relationship with the future first round draft pick. Overall, this entire thing has gone way too far. It's led Travis to deactivate his social media after fruitlessly attempting to tell people off. Even though people have tried to come to Travis' aid, they've done more harm than good by digging up evidence. Believe what you want to believe, but you can't help but feel bad for Leanna as well. Their private lives together are on public display for all to joke about and intensely criticize.