Antonio Brown Clowns Travis Hunter For His Fiancée's Appearance In Old Music Video

People are really trying extra hard to be messy these days...

Antonio Brown is the latest online troll seeking to get messy and presumptuous when it comes to Travis Hunter's relationship. For those unaware, the Heisman Trophy recipient faces a lot of discussion right now around his fiancée Leanna Lenee, whom many accused of gold-digging and of showing many signs that she's not actually invested in her man. In fact, fans spotted her in a three-year-old music video, which made them curious because Hunter and Lenee have been together for five years. "Travis Hunter Officially becoming DB," AB tweeted in response to this speculation. Like many others, he just wants to fuel the drama.

As such, we can't imagine this is an easy time for Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee right now, regardless of what is true or not. In any case, Hunter defended her online and expressed his frustration with everyone's comments and intrusions into their bond, so maybe people don't see what he sees. Still, many fans commenting on this drama feel like they just want to look out for his well-being. But as you can imagine, intent isn't everything.

Antonio Brown Reacts To Travis Hunter's Fiancée Appearing In A Music Video

Meanwhile, other celebrities continue to chime into this debacle with some advice for Travis Hunter, including Bow Wow. However, the rapper's advice for the football star is completely moot, as it's based on a fake comment that Leanna Lenee "posted" on social media. "I’ve been young, on the brink of making a lot of money, and I know how this goes," he remarked before falling for the troll account's trap. "There’s no reason for your fiancée to be commenting on another man’s page with heart eyes and money emojis. That’s not how fiancées behave. Wake up, young brother."

Regardless of whether or not Travis Hunter is happy in his relationship or pays attention to fans' worries, Leanna Lenee did not make things easier for herself thanks to a resurfaced video of her claiming that he would wait outside for her while she went out with friends. Leave it to the Internet to turn a caring and loving gesture into grounds for a break-up... Although at the end of the day, it's up to them to stay together or not.