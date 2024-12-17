Travis Hunter's Fiancée Shares That He Used To Drive Her To Parties And Wait Outside "For Hours"

Given the current temperature on the Heisman winner's partner, this is not a good look.

It's safe to say that Travis Hunter's weekend has been spoiled a little, to say the least. The potential first overall NFL draft pick is currently having to defend his fiancée thanks to some viral videos. After being announced as the Heisman Trophy winner, he went up to go embrace his biggest supporters. His head coach, Deion Sanders, as well as supposed family joined Leanna Lenee, his future spouse. However, she wasn't quick to stand up. In fact, Coach Prime actually had to nudge her to get up and hug him.

To her credit, she did give a pretty good explanation as to why that happened. You can find that video below. Then, the other clip that got folks attention was from a fan meet and greet of sorts. Shortly taking a picture with a female fan, Lenee said, "What do you want me to do… I just sit here then." This could be looked at a multitude of ways. She could genuinely be asking a question; it could have been a reaction to it being another female, or it was an instance of her being inconsiderate. Of course, the internet is going to assume the worst there.

Fans Continue To Clown Travis Hunter & His Relationship With His Fiancée

Because of all of this hate, Lenee revealed that she had been drinking and crying over the last couple of days. You can tell it's been getting to her based on the TikTok of her explaining the Heisman situation. Hunter has also since asked those commenting on everything to buzz off. Of course, he's not going to take any crap from people outside of their relationship, and it's more than earned the right to respond the way he did. But as you also know, the internet is a cruel and ruthless place. No amount of explaining will really silence the staunch doubters, and it's evident thanks to another video circling. A clip of Lenee sharing some of the nice things Travis has done for him in the past is getting people to react strongly.