Travis Hunter Staunchly Defends His Fiancée After Going Viral For Controversial Behavior At Fan Event

The internet is skeptical to say the least about the wide receiver's fiancée.

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy over the weekend, things are not all sunshine and rainbows for Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffalo wideout and cornerback took home the coveted hardware after being in a competitive two-horse race with Boise State Bronco running back, Ashton Jeanty. It was a controversial decision, but Travis definitely made a strong case with playing on both sides of the ball at a high level. But he's not having a bad time right now because of that. Instead, it has to do with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, and her controversial behavior over these last couple of days.

Fans of the future NFL draft pick are trying to warn him about her intentions and the red flags that continue to pop up. In terms of this weekend, it started at the Heisman ceremony on Saturday. When Travis Hunter was announced the winner, his head coach, Deion Sanders, and his other loved ones stood up immediately to congratulate him. However, as you can see below, Sanders sort of forces her to get out of her seat. She puts on a smile, but fans are highly skeptical. Then, it kind of gets uglier from there.

Fans Think Travis Hunter Is "Blind" To What's Going On

Fans Are Trying To Reach The Heisman Winner

While at a scheduled fan meet and greet like event, Lenee is seen sitting on the couch while Travis takes pictures with the kids. But once again, it's how she's putting herself on display in public that has everyone upset for the athlete. In the clip, you can hear Lenee say with some attitude, "What do you want me to do… I just sit here then." But Travis Hunter is standing by his girl's side during this unrelenting barrage of hate. She claims to have been drinking and crying because of it and he's not trying to hear it from the media one bit. You can see his heated response in the repost from The Neighborhood Talk above.