Travis Hunter Staunchly Defends His Fiancée After Going Viral For Controversial Behavior At Fan Event

NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter answers questions during media interviews before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The internet is skeptical to say the least about the wide receiver's fiancée.

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy over the weekend, things are not all sunshine and rainbows for Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffalo wideout and cornerback took home the coveted hardware after being in a competitive two-horse race with Boise State Bronco running back, Ashton Jeanty. It was a controversial decision, but Travis definitely made a strong case with playing on both sides of the ball at a high level. But he's not having a bad time right now because of that. Instead, it has to do with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, and her controversial behavior over these last couple of days.

Fans of the future NFL draft pick are trying to warn him about her intentions and the red flags that continue to pop up. In terms of this weekend, it started at the Heisman ceremony on Saturday. When Travis Hunter was announced the winner, his head coach, Deion Sanders, and his other loved ones stood up immediately to congratulate him. However, as you can see below, Sanders sort of forces her to get out of her seat. She puts on a smile, but fans are highly skeptical. Then, it kind of gets uglier from there.

Fans Think Travis Hunter Is "Blind" To What's Going On

Fans Are Trying To Reach The Heisman Winner

While at a scheduled fan meet and greet like event, Lenee is seen sitting on the couch while Travis takes pictures with the kids. But once again, it's how she's putting herself on display in public that has everyone upset for the athlete. In the clip, you can hear Lenee say with some attitude, "What do you want me to do… I just sit here then." But Travis Hunter is standing by his girl's side during this unrelenting barrage of hate. She claims to have been drinking and crying because of it and he's not trying to hear it from the media one bit. You can see his heated response in the repost from The Neighborhood Talk above.

Even though he's trying to put a stop to this, fans feel they are just trying to help. If you go on Twitter right now you will see tons of them pointing to past comments, Lenee's body language, and all of the above. Comedian Godfrey is even trying to have a heart-to-heart with Travis Hunter and making him aware of her questionable actions and words. He's been one of many to point out how Lenee said in an older Q&A video with Travis that "he wasn't my type." She did try to debunk that skepticism around it by commenting on how he was in high school when he tried to shoot his shot. All in all, Travis' response tells us that he's committed to Leanna after getting engaged to her earlier this year and we sincerely wish them nothing but the best!

