Claressa Shields Explains Why She Feels Bad For Travis Hunter

Cole Blake
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Claressa Shields poses with the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title belts after victory in the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO World Middleweight Title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Claressa Shields wants the internet to lay off Travis Hunter's relationship.

Claressa Shields says she feels bad for Travis Hunter as the internet continues to criticize and toll him for his relationship with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. Shields has been going viral for her own relationship drama in recent days after Remy Ma accused Papoose of having an affair with the boxer. She explained her feelings about the Heisman winner in a pair of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"This why I go off on y’all and hurt yall feelings!" Shields began. "Why tf are you y’all trolling TRAVIS HUNTER for! Leave him tf alone! If he love the girl let him love her! Always in other mfs business! He too nice to yall ass! Mind yall MF’N business! Done made him deactivate his damn Instagram! I hate anybody who said something to him! Everybody not cut for that sh*t! Go accomplish something instead of being mean to athletes and celebrities! Stg I wanna break yall damn fingers !"

Travis Hunter Accepts Heisman Trophy

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

After defending himself and his relationship on Twitch, Hunter eventually deleted his Instagram account. In a follow-up post, Shields added: "The point is everyone ain’t built for that trolling sh*t! Y’all don’t know what that young man go thru! He just won a heisman trophy and all yall care about is his gf not standing up on time! Or his gf past or her saying he wasn’t her type. Y’all are miserable! Leave folks alone! Yes I said it!"

Claressa Shields Shares Thoughts On Travis Hunter

As for Shields' feud with Remy Ma, she recently made headlines for challenging the legendary rapper to a boxing match. Speaking with Jemele Hill for a new interview, she explained that her grievances mostly boiled down to Remy leaking her number while publicizing the affair. Check out Claressa Shields' full posts about Travis Hunter below.

