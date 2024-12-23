Travis Hunter Deletes Instagram After Latest Allegation About His Fiancée Dancing On Another Man

Travis Hunter has deleted his Instagram page as rumors continue to surface about his fiancee, Leanna Lenee. The latest drama revolves around a video circulating on social media, which allegedly shows her dancing and twerking with another man at a party. Other critics have targeted a video of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders seemingly asking Lenee to stand up in support of Hunter at his Heisman trophy presentation.
The projected top-5 NFL draft pick has already spoken out in defense of his fiancee while streaming live on Twitch. After describing the criticism as "draining," he added: "Why would I break up with my girl because the Internet want me to break up my girl? ... Just leave me alone.”
Travis Hunter Wins The Heisman Trophy
When DJ Akademiks shared Hunter's latest social media move, fans spoke out in support in the comments section, although many were still critical of Lenee. "Hate that he seems like a super nice kid who’s about to learn stuff the hard way," one user wrote. Another added: "Its SAD how evil this world is he such a good kid that deserves support if his girl is who she is its GOD only can judge her she have the right to change if its her pass but know it's bullying and evil yall perfect? Travis dont deserve this treatment sad world."
Travis Hunter Deactivates Instagram
Fans haven't been the only ones to criticize Hunter's relationship with Lenee. Former NFL stars Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown, and Nate Burleson as well as Bow Wow and more celebrities have discussed the drama in recent days. Check out the status of Travis Hunter's Instagram page below.
