Bow Wow Sends Travis Hunter Relationship Advice After Seeing A Fake Leanna Lenee Comment Under NBA Star Anthony Edwards IG Post

Bow Wow joins others telling Travis Hunter what to do with his relationship as he prepares for the NFL.

Bow Wow joins other celebrities chiming in on Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his relationship with long-time girlfriend Leanna Lenee. Walking around his home, Bow advised Hunter not to marry Lenee following a post by NBA Central, a parody social media account, claiming that Lenee commented on the post of NBA star Anthony Edwards. Sharing unsolicited advice to Hunter, Bow Wow said, “I’ve been young, on the brink of making a lot of money, and I know how this goes,” he said. Bow Wow warned Hunter to be cautious, suggesting his engagement might not be built on mutual devotion. “There’s no reason for your fiancée to be commenting on another man’s page with heart eyes and money emojis,” he continued. “That’s not how fiancées behave. Wake up, young brother.”

The rapper didn’t mince words, questioning Lenee’s intentions and urging Hunter to reassess the relationship. “You’re so caught up in being in love with her, but I don’t think she loves you the same way. You’ve got to pay attention to the signs,” he said. However, Bow Wow’s concerns were rooted in misinformation. The Instagram comment that triggered the uproar turned out to be a fabrication, shared by the parody account @TheNBACentel, known for trolling athletes. After Bow Wow’s video gained traction, the account humorously responded, “BOW WOW GOT CENTEL’D.”

Despite being duped by the prank, Bow Wow doubled down, advising Hunter to reconsider the engagement. “Take that ring back, bro,” he said. “You’re in the spotlight more for her drama than for winning the Heisman. Wake up.” While the fiasco may have started as a joke, it sparked a broader conversation about Hunter’s personal life, overshadowing his athletic achievements. For now, the young star remains silent on the matter, focused on his historic win and the road ahead.

Hunter has addressed celebrity's comments about his relationship on multiple occasions since he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in New York earlier this month. Lenee would also address allegations in several clips. The two have expressed their unwavering love for each other on social media.