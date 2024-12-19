2024 has been an amazing year for sports, and numerous players stood out across an array of sports.

This past year was absolutely massive for the sports world, and some of the best athletes of 2024 came from an array of disciplines. Overall, the NBA and the NFL reigned supreme, at least from an American perspective. However, sports like hockey, and Formula 1 saw huge surges in viewership. Baseball was also a huge story this year, thanks to the Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ultimately, dynasties were born, and other dynasties grew strong. Although some may have been disappointed with the outcomes of championship games, you cannot deny that numerous athletes put on spectacular performances. So without further ado, here are our top 10 best athletes of 2024.

10. Luka Doncic

To begin our list, we have none other than Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic who, in tandem with Kyrie Irving, led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals this past year. Overall, Doncic proved himself as one of the best players in the entire National Basketball Association. Although his team came up short in the end, Doncic has pretty much ascended as the most likely heir to the face of the NBA throne. When LeBron James eventually retires, players like Doncic will ensure that this league remains in good hands. It is only a matter of time before Doncic hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy.

9. Lionel Messi

Subsequently, we have Lionel Messi who should forever be a mainstay on these kinds of lists. Although his year was relatively quiet compared to 2022 when he won the World Cup, Messi has remained the GOAT of soccer. His past season with Inter Miami led to even more legacy building and when you compare his current play to Cristiano Ronaldo's, it becomes clear who the better player is and has always been. What more can you say? Messi is the greatest soccer player on the planet and when all is said and done, he will have a very strong case as the best to ever step on the pitch.

8. Max Verstappen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates his fourth World Drivers' Championship with his crew in pit lane during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

While some of you out there may not consider Formula 1 a sport, such a take would be coming from a place of ignorance. These drivers are athletes through and through, and the best of the best over the last four seasons has been Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver picked up where Lewis Hamilton left off. After Hamilton won four championships in a row, Verstappen has matched that, even though his competition is considerably weaker. This season was one of his most difficult as the Red Bull car slowed down in the middle of the season. However, Verstappen outperformed his equipment and gave some impeccable drives that ultimately saved his championship campaign.

7. LeBron James

You cannot mention the best athletes of 2024 without also giving some love to none other than LeBron James. LeBron is set to turn 40 years old at the end of December, and somehow, he has been able to fend off father time. Admittedly, the start of this season has been a bit of a rocky one for LeBron. His age is finally catching up to him, but at this point, who cares? LeBron has given us over 20 years of high-level basketball and in 2024, he continued to grow his records. Moreover, he gave us more myth-building that will last generations. Not to mention, he got his son Bronny drafted into the NBA and even got to share the floor with him. If that is not special, we don't know what is.

6. Lamar Jackson

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 8: Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens poses for a portrait after winning MVP at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Next up on our list, we have the NFL MVP himself, Lamar Jackson. Once again, Jackson had another exceptional regular season. Although his Baltimore Ravens came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs, this was the furthest Lamar had ever gone in the playoffs, and it seems like he is on the cusp of greatness. In the 2024 regular season, Jackson has continued his MVP-level play, and the Ravens look like a team that could definitely make it to the Super Bowl. Regardless of whether or not they win it all, Jackson is a top-three quarterback in the NFL, and his accomplishments throughout 2024 speak for themselves.

5. Connor McDavid

A best athlete of 2024 list would be completely out to lunch without an entry for Connor McDavid. Sure, hockey is not very popular compared to basketball and football. However, one of the best players in their respective sport would be Connor McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers captain led his team to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they eventually lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers. That said, the series itself was a special one as McDavid was able to lead his team back from an 0-3 deficit. He was on a tear at one point in the Finals, and he showed the world that he could be the best player in the biggest moments. Had he won the Cup, he would be higher than fifth on this list.

4. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals this past year in five games against the Dallas Mavericks. It was an easy series for the Celtics, and while Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP, there is no doubt that Jayson Tatum was sensational, especially in the close-out games. Throughout the season, Tatum was making an argument for himself as the best player in the NBA. Upon winning the championship, Tatum has continued to play at a high level and has been dominant to start the 2024-25 season. The Celtics are already the championship favorites, and if Tatum wins a Finals MVP, then he may just become the true face of the league, whether the haters want that or not.

3. Caitlin Clark

No athlete on this list has been more polarizing than Caitlin Clark. However, Clark has certainly earned her place at number three as she has completely transformed the WNBA since being drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever. For many, Clark's ascension to fame began in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU where she went toe-to-toe with Angel Reese. This past year, Clark got her revenge in the Elite Eight against LSU. Many predicted that she would come into the WNBA and immediately become one of the league's best players. While it took her until after the Olympics to get her footing, Clark catapulted to a Top 5 player and won Rookie of the Year. Additionally, every single game she played in had a sold-out crowd, and the TV ratings for Fever games were competing with some NBA match-ups. Regardless of results, no athlete had a larger impact on their league than CC.

2. Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field after the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

What more can you say about Patrick Mahomes? Overall, he is already one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. In just seven seasons, he has managed to win three Super Bowls including two back-to-back championships. Moreover, the Chiefs looked primed and ready for a three-peat. There isn't much else to say about Mahomes at this point. The only person he is chasing down right now is Tom Brady, and that is certainly going to take a while. However, in terms of pure talent and creativity, Mahomes might be the best quarterback we have ever seen. Teams fear him, and opposing fans absolutely despise him. But at this point, you just have to sit back and appreciate greatness.

1. Shohei Ohtani