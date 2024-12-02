Kyrie Irving Faces $390k Lawsuit Over Chaotic Family Retreat

Kyrie Irving is being accused of dodging a massive bill.

Kyrie Irving is facing a $390K lawsuit from a wellness company that accuses him of leaving a hefty bill unpaid. The company made the allegation in a lawsuit filed on Monday in New York, according to TMZ Sports. The company, Elite Mind Solutions, claims Irving asked them to cater to 50 to 60 attendees for a family retreat from June 28 to July 2 but upped the headcount to 115 just days before. Then, on the day of, he allegedly brought 150 people.

Elite Mind Solutions further claims an attendee unexpectedly died during the event, which prompted the use of crisis intervention services. The filing notes that “continuation was only possible due to Plaintiff’s extraordinary efforts.” They say that altogether, the event racked up a bill of $390,710, which the Dallas Mavericks star has allegedly completely ducked paying. “[Irving] knowingly accepted these services and derived significant benefits from them,” the complaint reads. “Yet they refuse to compensate Plaintiff.”

Read More: Kyrie Irving Speaks On Returning To The Mavericks

Kyrie Irving Competes Against The New York Knicks

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Part of the reason Elite Mind Solutions trusted Irving's promise to “handle all costs” was because they had a good relationship with him since 2020. “Defendants made false representations… with the intent to induce Plaintiff to continue performing services,” the lawsuit claims. “Mr. Irving and his company benefited enormously from Plaintiff’s services, including the continuation of the retreat in the wake of a tragic incident." Altogether, the lawsuit accuses him of unjust enrichment and fraud.