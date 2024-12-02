Bronny James Earns Rare Praise From His G-League Teammate

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Bronny James is leaving a good impression on his teammates.

Bronny James is getting plenty of love from his new teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers' G-League affiliate team. 21-year-old Armel Traore caught up with TMZ at LAX and in doing so, praised the son of NBA legend LeBron James. "He's my guy," the small forward said. "And I like everyone on the team, we're a family."

Of being in the G-League himself, Traore added: "I'm blessed to be here. Just wanna keep going, it's just the start. Every time I get my chance in the big gym, I'm showing my stuff, and in the G League, play my game." Traore signed a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He's from Créteil, France.

Bronny James & LeBron James During The Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) sit on the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Lakers selected Bronny with the 55th overall pick in the same draft in which Traore went unselected. After Bronny started out the season with the main team, head coach JJ Redick adjusted his standing to being a "fluid" member of the G-League. "Our plans are always fluid based on real time," Redick told reporters, earlier this season, as caught by ESPN. "I believe we have two guys dressing today that as of yesterday we're not dressing out. The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one. [General manager] Rob [Pelinka] and I have talked about that. LeBron's talked about that."

Armel Traore Discusses Playing With Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 12-8, leaving them in 6th place in the Western Conference. They're set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Check out Armel Traore's full comments on playing with Bronny James below

