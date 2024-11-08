Bronny James Is Still A "Laker" But In The G-League Now

Bronny has some work to do.

Bronny James has been assigned to the NBA’s G-League to play for the South Bay Lakers, NBA reports. Earlier reports indicated LeBron James' son would play in the development league after being drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers. After improving in the preseason, the 20-year-old USC shooting guard made history in October by becoming the first father-son pair to play in the NBA. Bronny has been one of the organizaton’s biggest attractions so far.

Bronny James played in four games since October, including a homecoming against the Cavilers, and averaged 1 point, 0.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.2 assists. The number of his jersey is inspired by the late recording artist JuiceWrld. Rich Paul, the agent of LeBron James and Bronny's agent, claimed that the NBA star played better than most of the brench. Bronny signed a four-year, 7.9 million dollar deal with the Lakers in July – according to ESPN.

Bronny Reports To The “South Bay” Lakers For Development

LeBron’s son heads to the G-League while the icon continues to dominate the NBA as the oldest active player. In his sixth year with the Lakers – 22 years in the NBA – James has averaged 24 points and 6 rebounds. The small forward is on pace to achieve over 40,000 points in the NBA. James led the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020.