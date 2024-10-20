Juice WRLD Honored With Stunning Mural Inside His Mother's New Brewery

Someone give the artist their due credit!

Juice WRLD sadly left this world far sooner than he deserved, but his legacy and impact continues to define and shape the hip-hop landscape. More importantly, however, his life and career inspire and brighten countless lives out there, especially when it comes to his loved ones. The Pre-Party artist's mother recently opened a new brewery just outside of his home city of Chicago, and it features a gorgeous mural depicting him encircled by butterflies with the words "Live Free 999" emblazoned on it. It's a very well-done mural, especially when compared to some of the other, more controversial visual tributes to him and other artists.

With that said, let us know down in the comments who made this Juice WRLD mural if you've got the inside scoop. This comes as other fans anticipate his next, possibly final, posthumous release, although we don't have a lot of solid confirmations on that front to work with. In 2024, a couple of singles came out, including "World Tour (Aquafina)" and "Lightyears" featuring Young Thug. This became a controversial point of contention for many, but one that fortunately slowed down in terms of output and alleged exploitation.

New Juice WRLD Mural

Speaking of musical conflicts, Juice WRLD's estate faced some other bumps in the road that don't solely have to do with his tragic loss. For example, a producer named Joshua Jaramillo recently sued the estate over claims that they failed to pay him his due royalties for his songwriting on the 2021 track "Girl Of My Dreams" (featuring BTS' Suga) off of the posthumous album Fighting Demons. At press time, we haven't received an update on this legal case and whether or not it will develop beyond this point.