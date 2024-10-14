Juice WRLD's Estate Releases An Extended Version Of "The Pre-Party" Including Two Tracks

Juice WRLD's team is preparing to release the late Chicago rapper's third posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. It's also supposedly going to be the talented spitter's final project, so this may very well be a bittersweet moment for his fanbase. It was speculated that it would be out sometime in 2024, but not too long ago, his estate would confirm it. The celebratory tape will land on November 22, so we are just about a month away exactly. To tide listeners over, they released a tandem of songs called The Pre-Party back in early September.
They included "World Tour (Aquafina)" and "Lightyears" with Young Thug. Both were previewed years prior, so it was a nice treat for some of his most loyal supporters. It seems like these singles will most likely be loosies given the title of the EP. However, Juice WRLD's reps are back with handful of new cuts, labeling it as The Pre-Party (Extended). For this drop, "Cavalier" and "Both Ways" are the ones to see the light of day. Similarly, these tracks focus on similar topics of fame, such as finding it and flexing it. The standout for us the dark and intimidating "Cavalier," which sees Juice remembers the grind, which included driving a small commuter car known as the Chevrolet Cavalier, which hasn't been in production for over 15 years. Check out the songs with the links below.
The Pre-Party (Extended) - Juice WRLD
Quotable Lyrics From "Cavalier":
They gon' make me blow my fuse
Got these hatin'-a** b****es and n****s confused
I beat up the rap game and I give it a bruise
Give 'em black and blues while I count up the blues
Got my hand on my tool, pop a couple of blues
Then I pour up a pint 'til I take me a snooze