DJ Scheme Teases Two New Posthumous Juice WRLD Albums

Juice has a Greatest Hits on the way.

Juice WRLD has been gone since 2019, but his music continues to dazzle listeners. He was a wildly prolific artist, which is why there have been more posthumous releases that official releases during his lifetime. Juice WRLD had a lot of music he wanted to get out. It sounds like fans will get a chance to hear more of it soon. DJ Scheme, Juice's longtime collaborator, dropped a bombshell announcement on Twitter on August 27. He made it known that two posthumous Juice WRLD albums are in the works.

DJ Scheme told fans that he'd recently been in touch with Lil Bibby. The latter is the founder of the A Grade label that Juice WRLD was part of during his lifetime. Scheme claimed that Lil Bibby gave him an update with regards to new Juice WRLD, and that two different projects would be hitting shelves soon. The first would be an album comprised of entirely new material. The second would be a greatest "leaks" to commemorate some of the unreleased tracks that fans have heard over the years. "I know I said this before," DJ Scheme wrote. "Bibby told me there an album and then another project full of his 'greatest leaks.' Jus tryna keep y'all updated."

Juice WRLD's Estate Will Release Fan Favorite Leaks

Juice WRLD's posthumous released have been well received by fans and critics. It seems like there is lots of care taken with the mastering process. Plus, the rapper left behind so much music that his estate haven't had to resort to recycling verses. He even got a posthumous feature on an Eminem album. There has been some hiccups along the way, though. At the top of the month, producer Joshua Jaramillo sued the Juice WRLD estate over songwriting royalties. He claimed that he co-wrote the song "Girl of My Dreams" and was subsequently given the runaround when it came to residual pay.