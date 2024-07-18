XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD's Teams Seemingly Tease Posthumous Collab

The news has fans split.

XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD are both artists who saw tragic and untimely deaths. Despite this, they've each maintained fiercely loyal fanbases. X passed away in 2018 after a shooting in his home state of Florida, while Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose at Chicago's Midway Airport the following year. Supporters have since heard posthumous releases by both of them separately, but now, it looks like the two of them might land on the same project sometime soon.

Earlier today, XXXTentacion's official Instagram account posted a screenshot of a group chat including various members of their teams. "Juice wrld xxx," the chat was labeled. The Story post arrived with no caption, leaving some room for interpretation. Fans are convinced, however, that this means a posthumous collaboration is on the way.

XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD Could Have New Music On The Way

As expected, the apparent teaser has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many can't wait to hear what they come up with, some are calling it a "cash grab," and accusing those involved of simply doing it for money. Others claim that while they think their deaths are being milked for financial gain, they're still looking forward to hearing the collab. "Another cash grab," one critic writes in Kurrco's X replies. "Let them rest," another insists.