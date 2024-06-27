XXXTENTACION's Father Thanks Kendrick Lamar For His Support Of X's Career

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1007 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar music video shoot for "Not Like Us"
Compton, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar prepares to perform during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Compton Courthouse on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Compton, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar is a big fan of XXXTENTACION's album "17," and X had previously thanked K.Dot for the support, as well.

Kendrick Lamar was a big fan of XXXTENTACION's music before the latter's tragic passing, something that his family won't soon forget. Moreover, the Florida rapper's father posted a video thanking the Compton lyricist for his support of his son's career, specifically his shout-out of the 2017 project 17. Of course, given X's history of domestic abuse and similar, albeit unconfirmed, accusations against K.Dot, this relationship falls under a darker context. But it doesn't change the appreciation that the late MC's family showed to the former TDE member, nor does it justify past actions or close the door on accountability, growth, learning, or recovery.

"Special big-up, shoutout goes to Kendrick Lamar," XXXTENTACION's father began his message. "Yeah, powerful king, powerful, powerful. My name is Dwayne Onfroy, father of rapper known as XXXTENTACION. I just want to say, first off all, thank you for giving my son a platform when he was an unknown artist. On his first single. You gave him a shoutout when his album released. You stepped up to the plate for him when a lot of people just stood by and stood back. And Spotify had him under pressure, wasn't even attempting to play songs. Real king. I'll always respect you for that, always. California was my home, still love Cali. You understand? Kendrick Lamar: salute, salute, salute. Real yute. Much, much respect, brother."

Read More: XXXTENTACION Speaks On Sleeping With Jocelyn Flores While Underage In Alleged Leaked Audio

XXXTENTACION's Father Thanks Kendrick Lamar + X's Own Past Words For K.Dot

In addition, the mention of Spotify also brings up one of Kendrick Lamar's controversial alleged moves when it comes to XXXTENTACION. The streaming service threatened to remove X, R. Kelly, and others' music due to their criminal behavior, something that Kendrick's label fought against because it would be unjust to subject Black musicians to this rule and not white counterparts. Nevertheless, many saw it as a direct defense of X's actions despite the real story being more complicated and not directly from Mr. Morale. It's still a hot-button issue, and one that came up in his beef with Drake.

Speaking of the Toronto superstar, his relationship to XXXTENTACION is much different to Kendrick Lamar's. They had some rumored beef that involved direct shots and accusations from X, and Drake was even accused of having a hand in his murder. These rumors were quickly debunked by both a court of law and by X's close friends and loved ones. His legacy is a very complicated one, but Kendrick was one of those who saw the good in him despite the warranted backlash that this empathy prompted.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & His “Pop Out” Guests See Major Streaming Boost After LA Show

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - BackstageMusicSnoop Dogg Crowns Kendrick Lamar "The King Of The West"3.0K
Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Lyrics Drake Diss Explained Hip Hop NewsMusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To28.7K
Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Show Drake Lying Whitney Alford Fan Reactions Hip Hop NewsMusicWhitney Alford's Attendance At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Has Fans Calling Drake A Liar7.3K
XXXTENTACION Leak Jocelyn Flores Audio Underage Hip Hop NewsMusicXXXTENTACION Speaks On Sleeping With Jocelyn Flores While Underage In Alleged Leaked Audio16.5K