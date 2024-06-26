Kendrick Lamar & His “Pop Out” Guests See Major Streaming Boost After LA Show

Kendrick Lamar's latest performance was a huge success.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar hosted his highly anticipated "Pop Out" show at the Forum in LA, where he was joined by various special guests. YG, Jay Rock, Tyler, the Creator, and many more made appearances. Dr. Dre even kicked off "Not Like Us," which Kendrick went on to perform several times.

Of course, hundreds of thousands of fans were tuned in for the historic show, which took place on Juneteenth. It was also Kendrick's first performance since his viral rap feud with Drake and was the first time fans got to hear live versions of his chart-topping diss tracks. As a result, everyone involved saw a huge boost in their streaming numbers, according to Billboard. Streams for "Not Like Us," for example, increased by 62% in the three days after the eagerly awaited event.

Kendrick Lamar Sees 31% Streaming Increase In Days After "The Pop Out"

Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the the music video for “Not Like Us” at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Black Hippy's onstage reunion also appears to have been a fan favorite, as all members saw a massive uptick in streams in the three days after the show. Ab-Soul was up by 44%, Jay Rock by 45%, and ScHoolboy Q by 31%. Kendrick's catalog altogether saw an increase of 31%. Fortunately, he has something exciting on the way once again, as he was recently spotted filming a music video for "Not Like Us" in Compton. It's unclear exactly when fans can expect to see it, though it's believed to feature several special guests.