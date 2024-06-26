Kendrick Lamar & His “Pop Out” Guests See Major Streaming Boost After LA Show

BYCaroline Fisher630 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kendrick Lamar attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kendrick Lamar's latest performance was a huge success.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar hosted his highly anticipated "Pop Out" show at the Forum in LA, where he was joined by various special guests. YG, Jay Rock, Tyler, the Creator, and many more made appearances. Dr. Dre even kicked off "Not Like Us," which Kendrick went on to perform several times.

Of course, hundreds of thousands of fans were tuned in for the historic show, which took place on Juneteenth. It was also Kendrick's first performance since his viral rap feud with Drake and was the first time fans got to hear live versions of his chart-topping diss tracks. As a result, everyone involved saw a huge boost in their streaming numbers, according to Billboard. Streams for "Not Like Us," for example, increased by 62% in the three days after the eagerly awaited event.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral For His Reaction To Being Pinched On The Cheek

Kendrick Lamar Sees 31% Streaming Increase In Days After "The Pop Out"

Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the the music video for “Not Like Us” at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Black Hippy's onstage reunion also appears to have been a fan favorite, as all members saw a massive uptick in streams in the three days after the show. Ab-Soul was up by 44%, Jay Rock by 45%, and ScHoolboy Q by 31%. Kendrick's catalog altogether saw an increase of 31%. Fortunately, he has something exciting on the way once again, as he was recently spotted filming a music video for "Not Like Us" in Compton. It's unclear exactly when fans can expect to see it, though it's believed to feature several special guests.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar and his peers seeing huge streaming increases after "The Pop Out" in LA? Are you surprised or not? Are you looking forward to seeing his upcoming "Not Like Us" music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mustard Details The Moment He Heard Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For The First Time

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Chanel Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show Front RowMusicKendrick Lamar, DJ Mustard & More Film "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton: Watch30.4K
5BESTMOMENTS Kendrick Lamar Pop OutMusicKendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: The 5 Best Moments6.6K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests9.5K
Premiere Of A24's "Uncut Gems" - ArrivalsMusicThe Weeknd Receives Apparent Threat From Top5 Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out”8.0K