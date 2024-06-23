Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Cost Roddy Ricch His Paris Fashion Week Plans

Roddy Ricch has no regrets.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar hosted his highly anticipated "Pop Out" event at the Forum in LA, surrounded by several of his celebrity peers. YG, Tyler, The Creator, Dr. Dre, and many more made appearances. Roddy Ricch even came out to perform his hit track "The Box." As expected, he had the whole arena jumping.

According to Roddy Ricch, however, he almost wasn't on the lineup at all. During a recent chat with Big Boy, he revealed that he originally had other plans. Luckily, he ultimately decided to prioritize "The Pop Out," though he had to give up Paris Fashion Week in order to do so.

Roddy Ricch Gave Up Paris Fashion Week For LA Show

"Yeah, Paris Fashion Week canceled," he explained. "We just had plans, and I had talked to Dot. I'm like, 'Man, I spent a lot of money in Paris already.'" Roddy Ricch says that after thinking it over for a couple of days, he decided that he simply couldn't miss the LA show. "It's bigger than us," he added. "It's a blessing to just see everybody from the different communities just being together." While he's surely disappointed that he had to give up PFW to perform at the historic concert, he doesn't appear to regret his decision in the slightest. The rapper was among the first artists confirmed to be performing at the event, and made his excitement known early on.

"ITS LIKE INCOME TAX DAY IN LA TODAY!" he captioned a photo of a concert flyer the day of the show. What do you think of Roddy Ricch choosing Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" over his Paris Fashion Week plans? Did he make the right choice or not? Who was your favorite special guest at the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

