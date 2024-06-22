Rihanna’s Outfit Sparks Debate After ASAP Rocky’s Paris Fashion Show

Some fans aren't feeling RiRi's latest look.

Earlier this week, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna stepped out for the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week runway show, and as expected, arrived in style. Rocky wore a gray and black jacket over a white shirt with jeans. Rihanna, on the other hand, stunned in a maroon jacket, a white dress, and a pair of bold heels. Not everyone is feeling her fit, however, as it's now sparked a debate in The Shade Room's comments section.

"She dressed for the summer spring and fall," one Instagram user writes. "Idc who this is, that outfit is terrible," someone else argues. Fortunately, many fans are also coming to her defense, claiming that they don't see anything wrong with RiRi's latest look.

Rihanna Steps Out For ASAP Rocky's Fashion Show

"I think this fit is cute. The shoes are fab. What are y’all talking about?" one commenter wonders. "If you understand the theme she ATE!!" another says. Obviously, Rihanna would look great in just about anything, which many fans also note. Her style isn't the only thing supporters have to look forward to either, as she's currently gearing up for her eagerly awaited ninth album. Earlier this month, she revealed that she's finally ready to get to work on it, leaving fans overjoyed.