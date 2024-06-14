Rihanna's "Diabolical" New Wax Figure Has Fans Disturbed

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Social media users think Madame Tussauds did RiRi dirty.

Recently, Madame Tussauds unveiled yet another one of their famous wax figures, this time replicating none other than Rihanna. The interpretation shows the songstress in a lilac sweatsuit and a pair of matching heels, rocking long dark hair, and a sassy pose. Of course, where there's art there are critics, and social media users are certainly not feeling this latest portrayal of the Fenty queen herself.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a photo of the wax figure today, and fans are making their opinions known. "A 20 buck H&M tracksuit on a billionaire is diabolical," one Instagram commenter writes alongside a laughing emoji. Another simply says, "Leave me alone."

Fans Aren't Feeling Madame Tussauds Rihanna Interpretation

While some commenters have taken issue with the wax figure's outfit, others claim that it seems to resemble another female celeb more than it does Rihanna. "Get em GLO!" one user jokes. "That is literally GloRilla but ok," someone else adds. Clearly, Madame Tussauds was just trying to show RiRi some love, but fans can't help but think that something went terribly wrong in the process. Luckily, this isn't the first time the iconic museum has unveiled a Rihanna wax figure, and supporters seem to agree that their previous attempts have been far more successful.

Late last year, for example, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong displayed a Rihanna wax figure, depicting the performer in the bright orange outfit she rocked at a 2020 FENTY pop-up launch. At the time, fans praised the artist behind the realistic figure for nailing everything from her hair to her makeup look, with some even claiming that they mistook the figure for a photo of the real Rihanna. What do you think of Madame Tussauds' new Rihanna wax figure? What about all of the criticism it's receiving online? Did they do the icon dirty? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

