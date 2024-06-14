Rihanna's "Diabolical" New Wax Figure Has Fans Disturbed

Social media users think Madame Tussauds did RiRi dirty.

Recently, Madame Tussauds unveiled yet another one of their famous wax figures, this time replicating none other than Rihanna. The interpretation shows the songstress in a lilac sweatsuit and a pair of matching heels, rocking long dark hair, and a sassy pose. Of course, where there's art there are critics, and social media users are certainly not feeling this latest portrayal of the Fenty queen herself.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a photo of the wax figure today, and fans are making their opinions known. "A 20 buck H&M tracksuit on a billionaire is diabolical," one Instagram commenter writes alongside a laughing emoji. Another simply says, "Leave me alone."

Fans Aren't Feeling Madame Tussauds Rihanna Interpretation

While some commenters have taken issue with the wax figure's outfit, others claim that it seems to resemble another female celeb more than it does Rihanna. "Get em GLO!" one user jokes. "That is literally GloRilla but ok," someone else adds. Clearly, Madame Tussauds was just trying to show RiRi some love, but fans can't help but think that something went terribly wrong in the process. Luckily, this isn't the first time the iconic museum has unveiled a Rihanna wax figure, and supporters seem to agree that their previous attempts have been far more successful.