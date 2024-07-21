Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Dress To Impress For NYC Date Night

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna never fail to flex their power couple status, and their latest date night was certainly no exception. Recently, the pair was spotted out and about in New York City, unsurprisingly dressed to impress. ASAP Rocky rocked a crisp navy blue suit, which a complemented with a pair of dark shades. As for RiRi, she stunned in a satiny button-up top and some distressed jeans. She topped off her looks with various sparkling silver accessories, heels, and a fun braided updo.
At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the duo was up to during their night out, but it's far from the first time they set couple goals. Earlier this month, for example, they debuted matching "1988" tattoos. Rihanna's is on her ankle while ASAP Rocky's is on his back, and the ink marks the year they were both born.
Read More: Rihanna Shows Off Her Latest Puma Collection
ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Are Couple Goals
Last month, Rihanna also hinted at possibly expanding their family during a chat with ET in June. They already share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The hitmaker revealed that she's looking forward to welcoming more children with the rapper, though she took the opportunity to clarify that she's not expecting at the moment. "You know what, I hope so," she said about having more kids. "I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking."
After all, both of them have been keeping busy as of late, with music and their other endeavors. They have new albums in the works, and Rihanna also just launched Fenty Hair. While RiRi's next project doesn't have an official release date yet, Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is expected to drop on August 30. What do you think of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna enjoying a date night in New York City this weekend? Are you a fan of their looks or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.