Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Dress To Impress For NYC Date Night

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky continue to turn heads.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna never fail to flex their power couple status, and their latest date night was certainly no exception. Recently, the pair was spotted out and about in New York City, unsurprisingly dressed to impress. ASAP Rocky rocked a crisp navy blue suit, which a complemented with a pair of dark shades. As for RiRi, she stunned in a satiny button-up top and some distressed jeans. She topped off her looks with various sparkling silver accessories, heels, and a fun braided updo.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the duo was up to during their night out, but it's far from the first time they set couple goals. Earlier this month, for example, they debuted matching "1988" tattoos. Rihanna's is on her ankle while ASAP Rocky's is on his back, and the ink marks the year they were both born.

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Are Couple Goals

Last month, Rihanna also hinted at possibly expanding their family during a chat with ET in June. They already share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The hitmaker revealed that she's looking forward to welcoming more children with the rapper, though she took the opportunity to clarify that she's not expecting at the moment. "You know what, I hope so," she said about having more kids. "I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking."