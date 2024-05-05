ASAP Rocky Teases “Don’t Be Dumb” At Puma Pop-Up, Rihanna Debuts Pink Hair

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna recently stepped out for a pop-up event in Miami in celebration of his new Puma x F1 collab. They were spotted there yesterday, enjoying arcade games, racing simulators, and more. RiRi debuted a new bright pink hairdo, which fans can't get enough of. Some even think it rivals her iconic red hair era.

During their appearance, Rocky also gave supporters an update on his eagerly anticipated album, Don't Be Dumb. Fans have been waiting on the project for some time now, but luckily, it looks like they won't have to wait too much longer. Upon being asked when listeners can expect to hear it, he replied simply, "ASAP. Very soon."

Rihanna Shows Off Pink Hair

Towards the end of last month, the "RIOT" rapper dropped some new merch in support of the upcoming album, which got fans speculating that the release of Don't Be Dumb is finally on the horizon. An official release date has yet to be confirmed.

He's not the only one working on a new album, however. At a Fenty Beauty launch party last week, Rihanna shared some new details of her own upcoming album, which fans have also been waiting on for years. She's also yet to announce a release date, but she did set the bar high.

ASAP Rocky Says New Album Is Coming "Very Soon"

“It’s gonna be amazing,” she told Extra at the event. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away … There should be a show of growth, right?" What do you think of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stepping out for a Puma pop-up event in Miami? What about RiRi's pink hair? Are you looking forward to hearing ASAP Rocky's upcoming album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

