new hair
- GramSexyy Red Debuts New Blue And Pink Hair LookSexyy Red continues to shine.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearLa La Anthony Debuts Jet Black Hair While Saucily Strutting To "Act Bad"Diddy wasn't lying when he said it's about to be an "Act Bad" summer.By Hayley Hynes
- GramNicki Minaj Shows Off Another New LookNicki's fans are loving the new style.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media ReactsShe's best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChaney Jones Debuts Lighter Hair In Bootylicious Bikini Bottom PhotoshootWe haven't seen Chaney with Ye in a while, though she's looking great while kicking it with her gal pals.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLil Nas X Debuts Blonde Hair After Requesting "Bussy" Be Added To The DictionaryThe LGBTQ+ icon is going all-out in honour of Pride month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Debuts Fresh New Hair On InstagramDrizzy decided it was time to update his look, and some have speculated that Rihanna had something to do with it.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Nas X Makes Public Appearance For First Time In Months, Debuts New LookLil Nas X stepped out this weekend for the first time in a while, debuting his new hairstyle.By Alex Zidel
- BeefSoulja Boy Reacts To Kanye West's New HaircutSoulja Boy isn't a fan of Kanye West's new haircut, which has gone viral on social media.By Alex Zidel
- GramKanye West Concerns Fans With Viral Picture Of His Patchy HairKanye West stepped out with a patchy hairstyle in Sweden and fans aren't sure if the look was intentional.By Alex Zidel
- GramKodak Black Returns: New Hair, New Forehead Tattoo, New JewelryKodak Black has a new forehead tattoo, a new hairstyle, and a new mouthful of diamonds.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEllen DeGeneres Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle & Jokes About Cardi B's Nude LeakEllen DeGeneres sports a dramatic new hairstyle as she reacts to Cardi B's nude images leaking.By Alex Zidel
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair For Pride MonthMegan Thee Stallion attended a protest for Black Lives Matter and Pride Month, debuting her new multicolor hair-do.By Alex Zidel
- GramIggy Azalea Debuts Red Hair Post-BirthdayIggy Azalea seen rocking bright red hair.By Rose Lilah
- GramPeople Have Comments About Russell Wilson's New HairdoRussell Wilson is sporting a new haircut and the internet is having some fun with it.By Alex Zidel
- GramThe Game Debuts A New Haircut That's Literally FlamesThe Game shows off his fire cut to go with the equally fire 'fit.By Keenan Higgins
- GramJada Pinkett Smith Is Glowing With Her New Blonde LocksNew hair, who dis?By Chantilly Post