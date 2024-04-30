Kim Kardashian's New Pink Hair Has Fans Divided

Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards And Fundraising Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Kim Kardashian attends Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards And Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott LA Live on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries)

They compared her new look to Bianca Censori.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram. As is almost always the case what she delivered left people talking though it wasn't for any provocative reason this time. It had more to do with the fact that she debuted a new hair look. Sporting an otherwise all black and largely skin tight fit, her new pink hair pops out of the collection of pictures she shared. Anytime a celebrity as big as Kim K makes a fashion change it's going to be big news and her new hair color was no different.

Fans piled into her comment section sharing their thoughts on the new look. That included some fellow celebs, like Khloe Kardashian, showing love. But it also included quite a few Kanye West fans attempting to bring up the rapper's new wife Bianca Censori. "It’s giving kaynes gf if it was nude nylon" one comment reads. "I couldn't tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife" another comment agrees. Since Censori isn't particularly known for pink hair or the type of black fit Kardashian is sporting, it's hard to see when West's fans are talking about. Check out the post she shared and all the fan reactions in the comments below.

Fans React To Kim Kardashian's New Hair Color

Much of the recent discussion of Kim has surrounded Taylor Swift. The second disc of Swift's critically maligned new record The Tortured Poets Department features a diss track aimed at Kardashian. Their beef was sort of inherited from a conflict Swift already had with Kanye West.

While Kim K hasn't said much about Taylor at any point in the past few years, Swift continues to bring it up. The new song follows an award show speech last year that many claimed was directed at Kardashian. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's new pink hair color? Do you think the most recent photo dump she posted to Instagram reminds you of Bianca Censori? Let us know in the comment section below.

