Taylor Swift Seemingly Targets Kim Kardashian And Even Kanye West On New "Diss Track"

Swift dropped off two projects on Friday.

BYAlexander Cole
NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West have had their problems in the past. The Swift and Kanye feud dates all the way back to the VMAs, 15 years ago. Furthermore, this feud extended to Kim Kardashian thanks to the infamous "Famous" verse and subsequent leaked phone call. Since that time, it has become clear that the whole thing left a sour taste in Taylor's mouth. Although, for the most part, she has stayed quiet on it. Now, however, it seems as though she is making her feelings known with some subliminals on a new track.

Today, Swift dropped off The Tortured Poets Department. On top of these 16 tracks, she delivered 15 new songs in the form of The Anthology. On this deluxe version, there is a track called "thanK you aIMee." Fans immediately clocked the fact that the capitalized letter spell Kim. While this might just be a coincidence, there are numerous lyrics that could be interpreted as about Kardashian. "“All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*ck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal," she sings.

Taylor Swift Takes Subliminals

Moreover, there are lyrics towards the end of the song in which Swift acknowledges she has changed the name of the person she is talking about in the song. She also alludes to the person's kids singing her songs not knowing they are about them. Uproxx noted that this could very well be a North West reference as North has sung Taylor's songs on social media before. Ultimately, this all seems very petty, especially given how big of an artist Taylor has become. That said, beef seems to be on the menu these days, and pop stars are not exempt from wanting a taste.

Let us know what you think of the new Taylor Swift song above, in the comments section below. Do you think that she is taking aim at Kim Kardashian here? Have you listened to the Taylor Swift album? Did you enjoy it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

