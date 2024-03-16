Taylor Swift To Be Parodied At Gridiron Dinner

Taylor Swift is among the prominent figures who will be parodied at tonight's Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner. Swift will be the subject of one of the event's signature musical skits. Furthermore, President Joe Biden will be making his first appearance in office at the event. For the first time since 1898, foreign heads of state will be in attendance. Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will both be in attendance.

The Gridiron Dinner is one of the few remaining white-tie events. It's a celebration of journalism, politics, and the relationship between the two fields. Similar to the White House Correspondents Dinner, the President is expected to attend and make self-deprecating remarks. Biden is expected to speak at 10:05pm EST. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance.

Read More: Travis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference

Taylor Swift "Won Over" The Chiefs With Homemade Pop-Tarts, Andy Reid Claims

(Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Elsewhere, Swift "won over" the Chiefs' O-Line with homemade Pop-Tarts, head coach Andy Reid has claimed at the NFL Combine. "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts. She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one," Reid told Mike Florio and Chris Simms. Swift is an avid baker, dating as far back as a viral Tumblr cookie recipe a decade ago. ""We're having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal. I'm a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day," former NFL QB Bernie Kosar told a radio show in December 2023.

Back at the Combine, Reid also spoke on his relationship with Swift, whom he first met during his tenure with the Eagles. "I knew her dad and her mom -- good, solid people. I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is. I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world, but she handles it," Reid said.

Read More: Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift's "Love Story" In Vegas Club

[via]