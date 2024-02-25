Travis Kelce Dances To Taylor Swift's "Love Story" In Vegas Club

Travis Kelce was spotted vibing to "Love Story", the iconic song from his girlfriend Taylor Swift, during a club outing in Las Vegas. Kelce has reunited with his Chiefs teammates for a full-blown night out in Vegas, the city where the team captured the Super Bowl two weeks ago. For many fans, Kelce vibing to Swift's music has become not just a common occurrence, but a little bit of a meme.

However, just days prior, Kelce was with Swift in Sydney. Swifties were more than happy to welcome Travis Kelce as he made his VIP entrance at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The tight end was met by masses of screaming fans. He was seen heading to his exclusive suite with Swift's father and Kelce's close friend Ross Travis. Kelce was also giving Swift a little bit of PDA after the show. However, Kelce wasn't the only famous face at the concert. Katy Perry and Rita Ora were also in attendance, with the latter managing to grab a selfie with Kelce after the show.

Travis Kelce "F*ck Marry Kill" Featuring Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Resurfaces Online

Meanwhile, An old interview in which Travis Kelce plays F-ck, Marry, Kill has gone viral online. In the 2016 clip from Afterbuzz TV, Kelce is asked to categorize Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Kelce says "Kill" for Grande, but does note that he thinks she's great. However, he chooses "F-ck" (or "kiss" as the interviewer puts it) for Swift and "Marry" for Perry. What do you think of Kelce's choices? Let us know in the comments.

The clip resurfaced after Perry made a surprise appearance at Swift's Eras Tour concert in Sydney this week. The pair performed "Bad Blood" together, suggesting that they had squashed any of the rumored beef that allegedly had formed between them. Hopefully, Swifties will not hold it against Kelce that he wasn't head over heels for his now girlfriend eight years ago.

