Travis Kelce "F*ck Marry Kill" Featuring Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Resurfaces Online

An old interview in which Travis Kelce plays F-ck, Marry, Kill has gone viral online. In the 2016 clip from Afterbuzz TV, Kelce is asked to categorize Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Kelce says "Kill" for Grande, but does note that he thinks she's great. However, he chooses "F-ck" (or "kiss" as the interviewer puts it) for Swift and "Marry" for Perry. What do you think of Kelce's choices? Let us know in the comments.

The clip resurfaced after Perry made a surprise appearance at Swift's Eras Tour concert in Sydney this week. The pair performed "Bad Blood" together, suggesting that they had squashed any of the rumored beef that allegedly had formed between them. Hopefully, Swifties will not hold it against Kelce that he wasn't head over heels for his now girlfriend eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Swifties were more than happy to welcome Travis Kelce as he made his VIP entrance at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The tight end was met by masses of screaming fans. He was seen heading to his exclusive suite with Swift's father and Kelce's close friend Ross Travis. Kelce was also giving Swift a little bit of PDA after the show. However, Kelce wasn't the only famous face at the concert. Rita Ora was also in attendance, managing to grab a selfie with Kelce after the show.

Kelce joined Swift in Sydney earlier in the week. He was seen flying from LA to Hawaii before transferring to a private jet for the flight to Australia the following day. Swift has four shows in Sydney to end February before opening March with a six-show run in Singapore. After that, the pop megastar heads to Europe, where she will remain until August alongside opening act Paramore. After that, Swift returns to North America. She ends her tour with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

